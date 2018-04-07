DE Judge Refuses Sentencing Delay for Convicted Killer

Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.More
Wicomico County leaders are celebrating the debut of the upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex off of Naylor Mill Road in Salisbury.
Three new fields were built at the complex, complete with new dugouts. Other renovations were also made.More
