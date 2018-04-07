DE Judge Refuses Sentencing Delay for Convicted Killer - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DE Judge Refuses Sentencing Delay for Convicted Killer

Posted: Apr 07, 2018

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware judge has refused to delay the sentencing of a Philadelphia man who was convicted of killing a wheelchair-bound man in a 2015 home invasion.

The judge ruled Thursday that Abdul T. White had presented no basis to delay Tuesday's scheduled sentencing, and that he can still pursue post-sentencing challenges to his conviction

White faces life in prison for murder in the death of 40-year-old John Harmon of Milford. Harmon, who was confined to a wheelchair as the result of being shot two years earlier, was shot after White and two other men broke into his home and held several people hostage.

White sought to postpone his sentencing amid an ongoing investigation of state police firearms expert Carl Rone, who was suspended from his duties in January.

