Mt. Hermon Plow Days in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md--People in Wicomico County too a step back in time Saturday as part of the 12th annual Mount Hermon Plow Days.

It was a chance for the public to see how plowing was done right here on Delmarva, before technology advancements.

"We got to learn and see how people learned before this time and what they would do for fun instead of what they do," says Savannah Yoder.

Learning and experiencing life without electricity, this is what organizers say Mt. Hermon Plow Days is all about.

"It was not that long ago that this area still didn't have electricity and it was very rural so we're kinda bringing it back to see how that was done before the big machinery that we used today," says Justin Tomilson.