Maryland State Police Investigate Armed Robbery in Talbot County

TRAPPE, Md. - Maryland State Police say they are searching for a suspect that armed a convenience store in Talbot County on Saturday morning.

Police say just before 4 a.m. troopers responded to the Valero Shore Stop on Route 50 in Easton. Surveillance video showed the suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, black gloves, grey pants and a white cloth covering his face when entering the store with a suspected handgun. The suspect demanded an employee to give him cash from the register, according to police. The employee complied and the suspect fled the store.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Maryland State Police image

MSP Criminal Enforcement Division is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect shown from surveillance images. Please contact TFC Dadds at 410-819-4782 with any information.