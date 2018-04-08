State Police Investigating Shooting in Dover

DOVER, De.- Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning in the Dover area.

The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m., when Troopers were called to the unit block of Headstart Lane in reference to a shooting.

Police say further investigation revealed that a 19-year-old man of Felton had left a party at a home on Headstart Lane with his friends. While the victim was walking, an unknown person had grabbed him by the shoulder, demanding his personal belongings.

The suspect then showed a handgun and shot the victim in his lower body, according to police. The 19-year-old victim began to run away, but was shot a second time.

Police say the victim was taken to a local area hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police also say the suspect is a black male, 18-19 years of age, approximately 5’05” tall, “chubby”, with black low cut hair, a black beard, and wearing all dark colored clothing.

This incident remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit. If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to please contact Delaware Crime Stoppers.