Frankford Man Arrested For Drugs In Selbyville

SELBYVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police say a man was arrested after drugs were discovered in his car at a traffic stop.

Police say 40-year-old Steven A. Bowen, of Frankford, made an illegal U-turn in a black Nissan Altima on Saturday afternoon. While conducting a traffic stop, officers detected the smell of marijuana and searched the vehicle.

During the search officers found Bowen in possession of 731.21 grams of marijuana, over $1,800 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Police say Bowen was taken into custody without incident and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity with two Aggravating Factors, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic related offenses. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $60, 7000 secure bond.