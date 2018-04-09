Delaware Hispanic Awards 2018 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

2018 Delaware Hispanic Awards Held in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del.- Hispanic leaders in Delaware were honored in the second edition of the Delaware Hispanic Awards held Friday night at the Grand Opera House in Wilmington.

"This is an opportunity to highlight those who usually don't get any kind of recognition but work really hard for the community," said Ronaldo Tello organizer and CEO of Delaware Hispano Magazine.

"This is a night for them and their families to feel how valuable they are for the Hispanic community," he added. 

More than 300 people gathered to honor the winners in the 50+ categories. 

Unidi La Voz kicked off the night with an energetic performance.

Telemundo Delmarva and WBOC's Isabel Sanchez and Jennifer Marin co-hosted the event.

The gala saw some familiar faces including Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Mexican Consul Alicia Kerber. 

The awards recognized outstanding community member from across the First State in a wide range of categories like best restaurant and best football league.

The public had the opportunity to choose the winner through a survey on Facebook. 

"We received more than 10,000 votes," said Tello. "This speaks of how engaged the Hispanic community is with these remarkable winners," he added. 

For the winners, this was a night filled with emotions. 

"I'm so thankful for this opportunity. We work so hard every day and receiving an award like this is truly priceless," said Jose Diaz, winner of the Best Barbershop in the South of Delaware Award. 

