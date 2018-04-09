Maryland Lawmakers Work on School Safety, Crime, on Last Day
Posted:
Apr 09, 2018 7:52 AM
Updated:
(Credit: maryland.gov)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland lawmakers will be working to finalize measures aimed at fighting crime and improving school safety on the last day of the legislative session.
The 90-day session is scheduled to end Monday at midnight.
The school safety measure includes statewide initiatives relating to training school resource officers, safety drills and identifying mental health concerns that could threaten safety.
Lawmakers also will be working to finalize a package of legislation to fight crime that includes a variety of proposals relating to sentencing, wiretap laws, record expungement and money for programs and grants.
The session winds down with a Maryland election year in the backdrop. Voters will be deciding all of the General Assembly's 188 seats in November, as well as statewide offices like governor, attorney general and comptroller.
