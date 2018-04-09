Authorities: Trash Dumping a Big Problem in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Authorities: Trash Dumping a Big Problem in Delaware

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 9:49 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Delaware authorities are stepping up their efforts to prosecute people who dump trash along roadways.

There were 27 people arrested for trash dumping in 2017, with fines totaling $13,500. That makes it the most successful year in terms of arrests and fines in the past five for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Pat Emory, an official with the department, says he would like to see those numbers increase.

But the state has only a dozen officers handling environmental crimes statewide, making enforcement difficult.

Meanwhile, a task force has been putting together strategies to reduce littering and illegal dumping and will report to the General Assembly.

