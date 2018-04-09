Thousands Cited for Slow Left-lane Driving Under New Law - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Thousands Cited for Slow Left-lane Driving Under New Law

Posted: Apr 09, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP)- Thousands of people have been fined since Virginia implemented a law setting penalties for driving too slowly in the left lane of a highway.

Public records show that from July 1, 2017, through April 3, more than 16,000 people were cited under various portions of the law.

The law established a $100 fine for driving too slowly in the left lane, failing to stay to the right unless passing and other related violations.

The bill's sponsor, Del. Israel O'Quinn, said driving too slowly in the left lane endangers law enforcement and spurs road rage.

