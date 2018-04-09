A Look at Bills Approved by the Maryland General Assembly - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

A Look at Bills Approved by the Maryland General Assembly

Posted: Apr 09, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland General Assembly's 90-day legislative session ends at midnight Monday. Here's a look at some of the legislation lawmakers have approved this year:

AMAZON-H2Q

An incentive package with tax breaks and infrastructure improvements worth billions of dollars has been approved to try to lure Amazon's second headquarters to Montgomery County. A legislative analysis estimates the package is valued at about $8.5 billion, but Gov. Larry Hogan's administration says it's just over $5 billion.

AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION

State agencies have been designated to automatically register residents to vote, unless the applicant declines to register or is determined not to be eligible.

BUDGET

The state's $44.5 billion budget includes about $41 million for school safety and sets aside about $200 million for future education funding.

CONVERSION THERAPY

Health professionals will be prohibited from practicing "gay conversion therapy" on minors.

ESTATE TAX

Maryland will end its tie between the state's estate tax and the federal government's estate tax, freezing the Maryland exemption at $5 million.

GUN CONTROL

A ban on devices called bump stocks that can increase a semi-automatic rifle's firing rate has been approved.

GREENHOUSE GAS INITIATIVE

Maryland won't be able to withdraw from a regional partnership to fight climate change known as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative without legislative approval.

HEALTH CARE STABILIZATION

A plan to stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market would tap about $380 million that health insurance companies no longer have to pay in federal taxes due to changes in the federal tax code and create a reinsurance program.

JAILS-MENTAL HOSPITALS

State-run hospitals will have 10 business days to accept court-ordered transfers from jails to hospitals.

METRO FUNDING

Maryland will contribute $167 million annually to support the Metro as part of an agreement with Virginia and the District of Columbia to provide $500 million a year.

PREGNANT INMATES

Correctional facilities will be required to develop written policies on medical care for pregnant inmates and detainees.

PRISON HYGIENE

Correctional facilities will be required to provide free feminine hygiene products on request.

RAPE-PARENTAL RIGHTS

Impregnated rape victims will be able to ask judges to end the parental rights of their rapists.

SCHOOL FUNDING

Maryland will move the authority of approving school construction money from the Board of Public Works to a state commission.

SCHOOLS FUNDING-BALLOT QUESTION

The legislature voted to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot for voters to decide whether casino revenue set aside for schools must be used to enhance education funding above the amount now required in state formulas.

SOCIAL MEDIA-POLITICAL ADS

Social media platforms like Facebook will be required to maintain records on political ads.

