Work Resumes on Salisbury Main Street Project

SALISBURY, Md.- A private contractor closed East Main Street from Route 13 to Poplar Hill intersection in Salisbury on Monday morning, as work picked back up on the Main Street improvement project.

The closure allowed movement of equipment and materials for demolition and reconstruction of sidewalk and installation of landscape pavers. The contractor intends to reopen the road on weekends.

The contractor will begin work on the north side of East Main Street at Route 13 and proceed toward Poplar Hill Avenue. The work to be performed includes saw cutting and removal of sidewalk, excavating the area below the proposed paver sidewalk, installing electrical and broadband conduit, and stormwater underdrains. Access to all businesses and buildings will be maintained, following sidewalk removal milling material will be placed temporarily.

Workers at Caribbean Flava said they're happy to see construction move toward the finish line, but they worry another round of work may take its toll on business.

"Mostly because we're on the corner, and to come in you gotta come through that corner. So when they close that corner, it's basically like people decide they want to go somewhere else," said Clenton Bardel with Caribbean Flava.

Mayor Jake Day said this phase of work is expected to be complete by September, with the entire project still on a four-year schedule.