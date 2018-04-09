Inmate Climbs Fence at Delaware Correctional Center, Flees - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Inmate Climbs Fence at Delaware Correctional Center, Flees

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 11:47 AM Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP)- The Delaware Department of Correction says an inmate has fled a Wilmington facility by climbing a perimeter fence.

The department said in a news release Monday that a warrant had been issued for 19-year-old Tramane Wright, whose current whereabouts are unknown. Wright was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

Wright was incarcerated at the Plummer Community Corrections Center, a facility that manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. People being held there are permitted to leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Mt. Hermon Plow Days Held in Salisbury

    Mt. Hermon Plow Days in Salisbury

    Apr 08, 2018 1:42 PM2018-04-08 17:42:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-04-09 11:37:39 GMT
    People in Wicomico County took a step back in time Saturday as part of the 12th annual Mount Hermon Plow Days, held at Adkins Farm Market on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury.More
    People in Wicomico County took a step back in time Saturday as part of the 12th annual Mount Hermon Plow Days, held at Adkins Farm Market on Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury.More

  • Maryland Lawmakers OK Medical Marijuana Bill

    Maryland Lawmakers OK Medical Marijuana Bill

    Apr 09, 2018 11:41 AM2018-04-09 15:41:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:24:03 GMT
    A measure to help improve diversity in Maryland's new medical marijuana industry received final approval by the General Assembly on Monday, as lawmakers worked toward a midnight deadline when the legislative session is scheduled to end.More
    A measure to help improve diversity in Maryland's new medical marijuana industry received final approval by the General Assembly on Monday, as lawmakers worked toward a midnight deadline when the legislative session is scheduled to end.More

  • Berlin Man Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl

    Berlin Man Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting a 10-Year-Old Girl

    Apr 09, 2018 12:01 PM2018-04-09 16:01:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:16:00 GMT
    The Worcester County State's Attorney's Office says a Berlin man has been found guilty by a jury on all charges in connection with a child sex abuse case.More
    The Worcester County State's Attorney's Office says a Berlin man has been found guilty by a jury on all charges in connection with a child sex abuse case.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Touch Of Italy's Future Uncertain as Court Case Continues

    Touch Of Italy's Future Uncertain as Court Case Continues

    Apr 06, 2018 5:29 PM2018-04-06 21:29:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:14:34 GMT
    LEWES, Del.- Touch of Italy's restaurants could soon belong to the highest bidder. Two of the company's shareholders, Michael Berardinelli and Delmarva Tennis Packages LLC, have filed suit against the company, calling for their "fair value of their intereMore
    LEWES, Del.- Touch of Italy's restaurants could soon belong to the highest bidder. Two of the company's shareholders, Michael Berardinelli and Delmarva Tennis Packages LLC, have filed suit against the company, calling for their "fair value of their intereMore

  • Frankford Man Arrested for Drugs in Selbyville

    Frankford Man Arrested For Drugs In Selbyville

    Apr 08, 2018 8:52 PM2018-04-09 00:52:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-04-09 11:47:45 GMT
    Delaware State Police imageDelaware State Police image
    Delaware State Police imageDelaware State Police image
    Delaware State Police say a man was arrested after drugs were discovered in his car at a traffic stop.More
    Delaware State Police say a man was arrested after drugs were discovered in his car at a traffic stop. More

  • State Police Investigating Shooting in Dover

    State Police Investigating Shooting in Dover

    Apr 08, 2018 8:49 PM2018-04-09 00:49:00 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:49 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:49:46 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)
    DOVER, De.- Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning in the Dover area.The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m., when Troopers were called to the unit block of Headstart Lane in reference to a shooting. Police saMore
    DOVER, De.- Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning in the Dover area.The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m., when Troopers were called to the unit block of Headstart Lane in reference to a shooting. Police saMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Women Only Gun Course in Salisbury

    Women Only Gun Course in Salisbury

    MANY LOCAL WOMEN ARE TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS... AND LEARNING THE PROPER WAY TO USE GUNS.

    A FIREARM INSTRUCTOR CAME TO WICOMICO COUNTY TO TEACH THE WOMEN--HOW TO PULL THE TRIGGER--THE RIGHT WAY. 

    More

    MANY LOCAL WOMEN ARE TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS... AND LEARNING THE PROPER WAY TO USE GUNS.

    A FIREARM INSTRUCTOR CAME TO WICOMICO COUNTY TO TEACH THE WOMEN--HOW TO PULL THE TRIGGER--THE RIGHT WAY. 

    More

  • Morning Weather for April 9, 2018

    Morning Weather for April 9, 2018

  • Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Traffic Stop Leads to One Arrest & Over 400 Grams of Marijuana Found

    Delaware Traffic Stop Leads to One Arrest & Over 400 Grams of Marijuana Found

    Apr 03, 2018 9:25 PM2018-04-04 01:25:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:08 GMT
    A Delaware traffic stop reveals over 400 grams of marijuana inside of a Seaford man's car.More
    A Delaware traffic stop reveals over 400 grams of marijuana inside of a Seaford man's car.More

  • 2018 Delaware Hispanic Awards Held in Wilmington

    Delaware Hispanic Awards 2018

    Apr 09, 2018 7:41 AM2018-04-09 11:41:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-04-09 11:47:29 GMT
    Delaware Hispanic Awards Delaware Hispanic Awards
    Delaware Hispanic AwardsDelaware Hispanic Awards
    Hispanic leaders in Delaware were honored in the second edition of the Delaware Hispanic Awards held Friday night at the Grand Opera House in Wilmington.More
    Hispanic leaders in Delaware were honored in the second edition of the Delaware Hispanic Awards held Friday night at the Grand Opera House in Wilmington.More

  • Inmate Climbs Fence at Delaware Correctional Center, Flees

    Inmate Climbs Fence at Delaware Correctional Center, Flees

    Apr 09, 2018 11:47 AM2018-04-09 15:47:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:47:14 GMT
    The Delaware Department of Correction says an inmate has fled a Wilmington facility by climbing a perimeter fence.More
    The Delaware Department of Correction says an inmate has fled a Wilmington facility by climbing a perimeter fence.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices