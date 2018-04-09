Inmate Climbs Fence at Delaware Correctional Center, Flees
Posted:
Apr 09, 2018 11:47 AM
Updated:
DOVER, Del. (AP)- The Delaware Department of Correction says an inmate has fled a Wilmington facility by climbing a perimeter fence.
The department said in a news release Monday that a warrant had been issued for 19-year-old Tramane Wright, whose current whereabouts are unknown. Wright was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.
Wright was incarcerated at the Plummer Community Corrections Center, a facility that manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. People being held there are permitted to leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.
