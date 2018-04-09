Berlin Man Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl

SNOW HILL, Md.- The Worcester County State's Attorney's Office says a Berlin man has been found guilty by a jury on all charges in connection with a child sex abuse case.

According to the State's Attorney, back in August of 2017, investigators responded to a domestic complaint on Libertytown Road in Berlin. Officers say the father of a 10-year-old girl told them William Edward Wilson Jr. sexually assaulted his daughter while she was asleep. When the girl woke up and realized that Wilson was abusing her, police say Wilson noticed the girl was awake, left the room and pretended he was sleeping in another room.

After 20 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Wilson guilty of third- and fourth-sex offense and second-degree assault. The primary charge of sex offense in the third-degree carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Wilson is now required to register as a Tier III sex offender on the sex offender registry. Tier III sex offenders are to remain on the sex offender registry for life.

A sentencing date has not yet been set, but Wilson’s bond was revoked. He is being held at the Worcester County Detention Center pending sentencing.