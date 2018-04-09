Salisbury Man Arrested For Thefts From Cars

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man has been arrested for stealing items out of people's parked cars.

Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on Montleau Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, the caller had been asleep when his cat became agitated at something outside the window. Authorites said that when th man looked outside, he saw a man inside his car, stealing items.

Deputies arrived at the scene and saw the man, identified as 32-year-old Jamie Ruark, inside of a neighbor's car, the sheriff's office said.

Ruark ran but was soon captured.

According to deputies, Ruark stole items from four cars in the neighborhood. All of the items were recovered.

Ruark was arrested but was released on his personal recognizance.