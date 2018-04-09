Salisbury House Fire Causes Estimated $150,000 In Damage

SALISBURY, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire in Salisbury early Monday morning.

Firefighters from the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home on Royal Mile Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

According to fire officials, the fire started on the home's front porch.

No one was injured, but it did cause an estimated $150,000 in damage, fire officials said.

At this time, the exact cause is not known.