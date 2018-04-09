Freeman Stage Announces Vol. 2 of Season Lineup - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Freeman Stage Announces Vol. 2 of Season Lineup

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 6:30 PM Updated:
The Freeman Stage 2018 Season Lineup; Vol. 1 The Freeman Stage 2018 Season Lineup; Vol. 1

SELBYVILLE, Del. -- The Freeman Stage has announced Vol. 2 of it 2018 season.

The headlining acts for Vol. 2 of the season include Alison Krauss on June 9; The Four Tops & The Temptations on July 2; country artist Lee Brice on July 5; Boys II Men on July 12; Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield on July 23; southern rock jam band Gov’t Mule on July 25; Matisyahu on July 26; Mary Chapin Carpenter on July 28; Gin Blossoms on Aug. 2; Postmodern Jukebox on Aug. 17; SOJA on Aug. 19; Michael Bolton on Aug. 31; Phillip Phillips and Gavin DeGraw on Sept. 1 and the Gipsy Kings on Sept. 16.

“As we begin our second decade, to continue our mission of partnering to present memorable performances and provide inspired arts education for all we’ve expanded our offerings to fulfill the needs of our ever-growing community,” she said. “This season, more than ever, there is something for everyone.”

The executive director of the Freeman Stage, Patti Grimes, says this season exemplifies the Freeman Stage's goal of meeting everyone's musical needs.

In addition to headlining acts, 45 percent of this season’s lineup includes free performances, such as Step Afrika, the world’s first dance company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, on Aug. 17; David Engel’s Jedi Academy!, where children and adults can channel the force within, on Aug. 1; magician Mike Super on July 11 and The Hunts, a  Chesapeake, Virginia-based band of seven siblings on June 28. Tribute acts include Simply Diamond, a Neil Diamond tribute on June 23; Party Rock, with members of Jessie’s Girl will bring the hits from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s on June 29; Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot will celebrate the music of Billy Joel on July 6 and Remember When Rock was Young: The Elton John Tribute will perform on July 21. The Young Audience series, which is sponsored by the PNC Foundation, will include programming on Saturday mornings as well as a couple of weekdays throughout the summer.

Tickets for the Vol. 2 lineup go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday, April 16.

To view the Vol. 1 lineup, click here.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Senator Kaine Discusses Offshore Drilling Concerns in Wachapreague

    Senator Kaine Discusses Offshore Drilling Concerns in Wachapreague

    Apr 09, 2018 6:35 PM2018-04-09 22:35:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:35:27 GMT
    (Photo: CBS)(Photo: CBS)
    (Photo: CBS)(Photo: CBS)
    WACHAPREAGUE, Va.- Senator Tim Kaine invited local businesses and community leaders to Wachapreague Monday morning to start a conversation about the Trump Administration's proposal to open up Virginia's waters to offshore oil and gas drilling. Leaders andMore
    WACHAPREAGUE, Va.- Senator Tim Kaine invited local businesses and community leaders to Wachapreague Monday morning to start a conversation about the Trump Administration's proposal to open up Virginia's waters to offshore oil and gas drilling. Leaders andMore

  • Freeman Stage Announces Vol. 2 of Season Lineup

    Freeman Stage Announces Vol. 2 of Season Lineup

    Apr 09, 2018 6:30 PM2018-04-09 22:30:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:34:37 GMT
    The Freeman Stage 2018 Season Lineup; Vol. 1The Freeman Stage 2018 Season Lineup; Vol. 1
    The Freeman Stage 2018 Season Lineup; Vol. 1The Freeman Stage 2018 Season Lineup; Vol. 1
    SELBYVILLE, Del. -- The Freeman Stage has announced Vol. 2 of it 2018 season.More
    SELBYVILLE, Del. -- The Freeman Stage has announced Vol. 2 of it 2018 season.More

  • Maryland General Assembly Wraps At Midnight

    Maryland General Assembly Wraps At Midnight

    Apr 09, 2018 6:32 PM2018-04-09 22:32:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:32:55 GMT
    Behind closed session doors on Monday, lawmakers were still busy voting away on bills hours before officially wrapping up at midnight.More
    Behind closed session doors on Monday, lawmakers were still busy voting away on bills hours before officially wrapping up at midnight.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Berlin Man Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl

    Berlin Man Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting a 10-Year-Old Girl

    Apr 09, 2018 12:01 PM2018-04-09 16:01:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:59:30 GMT
    William Wilson Jr., Photo Credit: Worcester County State's Attorney's OfficeWilliam Wilson Jr., Photo Credit: Worcester County State's Attorney's Office
    William Wilson Jr., Photo Credit: Worcester County State's Attorney's OfficeWilliam Wilson Jr., Photo Credit: Worcester County State's Attorney's Office
    The Worcester County State's Attorney's Office says a Berlin man has been found guilty by a jury on all charges in connection with a child sex abuse case.More
    The Worcester County State's Attorney's Office says a Berlin man has been found guilty by a jury on all charges in connection with a child sex abuse case.More

  • Touch Of Italy's Future Uncertain as Court Case Continues

    Touch Of Italy's Future Uncertain as Court Case Continues

    Apr 06, 2018 5:29 PM2018-04-06 21:29:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:14:34 GMT
    LEWES, Del.- Touch of Italy's restaurants could soon belong to the highest bidder. Two of the company's shareholders, Michael Berardinelli and Delmarva Tennis Packages LLC, have filed suit against the company, calling for their "fair value of their intereMore
    LEWES, Del.- Touch of Italy's restaurants could soon belong to the highest bidder. Two of the company's shareholders, Michael Berardinelli and Delmarva Tennis Packages LLC, have filed suit against the company, calling for their "fair value of their intereMore

  • Frankford Man Arrested for Drugs in Selbyville

    Frankford Man Arrested For Drugs In Selbyville

    Apr 08, 2018 8:52 PM2018-04-09 00:52:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-04-09 11:47:45 GMT
    Delaware State Police imageDelaware State Police image
    Delaware State Police imageDelaware State Police image
    Delaware State Police say a man was arrested after drugs were discovered in his car at a traffic stop.More
    Delaware State Police say a man was arrested after drugs were discovered in his car at a traffic stop. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Women Only Gun Course in Salisbury

    Women Only Gun Course in Salisbury

    MANY LOCAL WOMEN ARE TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS... AND LEARNING THE PROPER WAY TO USE GUNS.

    A FIREARM INSTRUCTOR CAME TO WICOMICO COUNTY TO TEACH THE WOMEN--HOW TO PULL THE TRIGGER--THE RIGHT WAY. 

    More

    MANY LOCAL WOMEN ARE TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS... AND LEARNING THE PROPER WAY TO USE GUNS.

    A FIREARM INSTRUCTOR CAME TO WICOMICO COUNTY TO TEACH THE WOMEN--HOW TO PULL THE TRIGGER--THE RIGHT WAY. 

    More

  • Morning Weather for April 9, 2018

    Morning Weather for April 9, 2018

  • Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices