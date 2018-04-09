Freeman Stage Announces Vol. 2 of Season Lineup

SELBYVILLE, Del. -- The Freeman Stage has announced Vol. 2 of it 2018 season.

The headlining acts for Vol. 2 of the season include Alison Krauss on June 9; The Four Tops & The Temptations on July 2; country artist Lee Brice on July 5; Boys II Men on July 12; Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield on July 23; southern rock jam band Gov’t Mule on July 25; Matisyahu on July 26; Mary Chapin Carpenter on July 28; Gin Blossoms on Aug. 2; Postmodern Jukebox on Aug. 17; SOJA on Aug. 19; Michael Bolton on Aug. 31; Phillip Phillips and Gavin DeGraw on Sept. 1 and the Gipsy Kings on Sept. 16.

“As we begin our second decade, to continue our mission of partnering to present memorable performances and provide inspired arts education for all we’ve expanded our offerings to fulfill the needs of our ever-growing community,” she said. “This season, more than ever, there is something for everyone.”

The executive director of the Freeman Stage, Patti Grimes, says this season exemplifies the Freeman Stage's goal of meeting everyone's musical needs.

In addition to headlining acts, 45 percent of this season’s lineup includes free performances, such as Step Afrika, the world’s first dance company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, on Aug. 17; David Engel’s Jedi Academy!, where children and adults can channel the force within, on Aug. 1; magician Mike Super on July 11 and The Hunts, a Chesapeake, Virginia-based band of seven siblings on June 28. Tribute acts include Simply Diamond, a Neil Diamond tribute on June 23; Party Rock, with members of Jessie’s Girl will bring the hits from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s on June 29; Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot will celebrate the music of Billy Joel on July 6 and Remember When Rock was Young: The Elton John Tribute will perform on July 21. The Young Audience series, which is sponsored by the PNC Foundation, will include programming on Saturday mornings as well as a couple of weekdays throughout the summer.

Tickets for the Vol. 2 lineup go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday, April 16.

To view the Vol. 1 lineup, click here.