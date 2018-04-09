Freeman Stage Announces Vol. 2 of Season Lineup

MANY LOCAL WOMEN ARE TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS... AND LEARNING THE PROPER WAY TO USE GUNS.
A FIREARM INSTRUCTOR CAME TO WICOMICO COUNTY TO TEACH THE WOMEN--HOW TO PULL THE TRIGGER--THE RIGHT WAY.More
MANY LOCAL WOMEN ARE TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS... AND LEARNING THE PROPER WAY TO USE GUNS.
A FIREARM INSTRUCTOR CAME TO WICOMICO COUNTY TO TEACH THE WOMEN--HOW TO PULL THE TRIGGER--THE RIGHT WAY.More
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.More
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.More