Maryland General Assembly Wraps At Midnight - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland General Assembly Wraps At Midnight

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 6:32 PM Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Behind closed session doors on Monday, lawmakers were still busy voting away on bills hours before officially wrapping up at midnight.

Eastern Shore lawmakers like Democratic Senator Jim Mathias saying he's satisfied with what's already been done - even with the smaller bills impacting the Eastern Shore.

"This has been the best session I've ever had," Mathias said.

Among a number of bills, Mathias says he's happy to see one bill in particular pass - raising the amount of tax credit available for people recycling oyster shells.

Republican Delegate Carl Anderton was also happy especially for bills that didn't pass, including one removing the Eastern Shore's veto power over building another Bay crossing.

"I really don't have any complaints about this year. It's been awesome," Anderton said.

There was also success for Democratic Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes for bills she pushed relating to healthcare and veterans.

"Just going to keep the stamina strong," Sample-Hughes said.

It's stamina still needed as a deadline looms. It's a deadline Republican Senator Addie Eckardt says she'll be fighting to make - ready to face the challenges.

"There are always surprises. There are always things we didn't anticipate," Eckardt said.

A record 3,101 bills were introduced in the Maryland General Assembly this year. Many hot-topic bills were passed including a ban on bump stocks, strengthened safety for Maryland public schools and a restriction for pet store selling animals from puppy or kitten mills.


 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Senator Kaine Discusses Offshore Drilling Concerns in Wachapreague

    Senator Kaine Discusses Offshore Drilling Concerns in Wachapreague

    Apr 09, 2018 6:35 PM2018-04-09 22:35:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:35:27 GMT
    (Photo: CBS)(Photo: CBS)
    (Photo: CBS)(Photo: CBS)
    WACHAPREAGUE, Va.- Senator Tim Kaine invited local businesses and community leaders to Wachapreague Monday morning to start a conversation about the Trump Administration's proposal to open up Virginia's waters to offshore oil and gas drilling. Leaders andMore
    WACHAPREAGUE, Va.- Senator Tim Kaine invited local businesses and community leaders to Wachapreague Monday morning to start a conversation about the Trump Administration's proposal to open up Virginia's waters to offshore oil and gas drilling. Leaders andMore

  • Freeman Stage Announces Vol. 2 of Season Lineup

    Freeman Stage Announces Vol. 2 of Season Lineup

    Apr 09, 2018 6:30 PM2018-04-09 22:30:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:34:37 GMT
    The Freeman Stage 2018 Season Lineup; Vol. 1The Freeman Stage 2018 Season Lineup; Vol. 1
    The Freeman Stage 2018 Season Lineup; Vol. 1The Freeman Stage 2018 Season Lineup; Vol. 1
    SELBYVILLE, Del. -- The Freeman Stage has announced Vol. 2 of it 2018 season.More
    SELBYVILLE, Del. -- The Freeman Stage has announced Vol. 2 of it 2018 season.More

  • Maryland General Assembly Wraps At Midnight

    Maryland General Assembly Wraps At Midnight

    Apr 09, 2018 6:32 PM2018-04-09 22:32:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:32:55 GMT
    Behind closed session doors on Monday, lawmakers were still busy voting away on bills hours before officially wrapping up at midnight.More
    Behind closed session doors on Monday, lawmakers were still busy voting away on bills hours before officially wrapping up at midnight.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Berlin Man Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl

    Berlin Man Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting a 10-Year-Old Girl

    Apr 09, 2018 12:01 PM2018-04-09 16:01:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:59:30 GMT
    William Wilson Jr., Photo Credit: Worcester County State's Attorney's OfficeWilliam Wilson Jr., Photo Credit: Worcester County State's Attorney's Office
    William Wilson Jr., Photo Credit: Worcester County State's Attorney's OfficeWilliam Wilson Jr., Photo Credit: Worcester County State's Attorney's Office
    The Worcester County State's Attorney's Office says a Berlin man has been found guilty by a jury on all charges in connection with a child sex abuse case.More
    The Worcester County State's Attorney's Office says a Berlin man has been found guilty by a jury on all charges in connection with a child sex abuse case.More

  • Touch Of Italy's Future Uncertain as Court Case Continues

    Touch Of Italy's Future Uncertain as Court Case Continues

    Apr 06, 2018 5:29 PM2018-04-06 21:29:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:14:34 GMT
    LEWES, Del.- Touch of Italy's restaurants could soon belong to the highest bidder. Two of the company's shareholders, Michael Berardinelli and Delmarva Tennis Packages LLC, have filed suit against the company, calling for their "fair value of their intereMore
    LEWES, Del.- Touch of Italy's restaurants could soon belong to the highest bidder. Two of the company's shareholders, Michael Berardinelli and Delmarva Tennis Packages LLC, have filed suit against the company, calling for their "fair value of their intereMore

  • Frankford Man Arrested for Drugs in Selbyville

    Frankford Man Arrested For Drugs In Selbyville

    Apr 08, 2018 8:52 PM2018-04-09 00:52:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-04-09 11:47:45 GMT
    Delaware State Police imageDelaware State Police image
    Delaware State Police imageDelaware State Police image
    Delaware State Police say a man was arrested after drugs were discovered in his car at a traffic stop.More
    Delaware State Police say a man was arrested after drugs were discovered in his car at a traffic stop. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Women Only Gun Course in Salisbury

    Women Only Gun Course in Salisbury

    MANY LOCAL WOMEN ARE TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS... AND LEARNING THE PROPER WAY TO USE GUNS.

    A FIREARM INSTRUCTOR CAME TO WICOMICO COUNTY TO TEACH THE WOMEN--HOW TO PULL THE TRIGGER--THE RIGHT WAY. 

    More

    MANY LOCAL WOMEN ARE TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS... AND LEARNING THE PROPER WAY TO USE GUNS.

    A FIREARM INSTRUCTOR CAME TO WICOMICO COUNTY TO TEACH THE WOMEN--HOW TO PULL THE TRIGGER--THE RIGHT WAY. 

    More

  • Morning Weather for April 9, 2018

    Morning Weather for April 9, 2018

  • Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices