Maryland General Assembly Wraps At Midnight

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Behind closed session doors on Monday, lawmakers were still busy voting away on bills hours before officially wrapping up at midnight.

Eastern Shore lawmakers like Democratic Senator Jim Mathias saying he's satisfied with what's already been done - even with the smaller bills impacting the Eastern Shore.

"This has been the best session I've ever had," Mathias said.

Among a number of bills, Mathias says he's happy to see one bill in particular pass - raising the amount of tax credit available for people recycling oyster shells.

Republican Delegate Carl Anderton was also happy especially for bills that didn't pass, including one removing the Eastern Shore's veto power over building another Bay crossing.



"I really don't have any complaints about this year. It's been awesome," Anderton said.

There was also success for Democratic Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes for bills she pushed relating to healthcare and veterans.

"Just going to keep the stamina strong," Sample-Hughes said.

It's stamina still needed as a deadline looms. It's a deadline Republican Senator Addie Eckardt says she'll be fighting to make - ready to face the challenges.

"There are always surprises. There are always things we didn't anticipate," Eckardt said.

A record 3,101 bills were introduced in the Maryland General Assembly this year. Many hot-topic bills were passed including a ban on bump stocks, strengthened safety for Maryland public schools and a restriction for pet store selling animals from puppy or kitten mills.



