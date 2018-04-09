Senator Kaine Discusses Offshore Drilling Concerns in Wachapreague

WACHAPREAGUE, Va.- Senator Tim Kaine invited local businesses and community leaders to Wachapreague Monday morning to start a conversation about the Trump Administration's proposal to open up Virginia's waters to offshore oil and gas drilling.

Leaders and officials gather around the table discussing their concerns, focusing on the effect an oil spill could have on the Eastern Shore's economy.

Since tourism is such a big factor in nearly all aspects of Virginia's economy, officials from Wallops Island, Chincoteague, and Assateague all opposed the drilling.

"Five thousand families who are in the fishing industry, aquaculture, have weighed in against it," Senator Kaine added.

The roundtable conversation was also open for citizens who live nearby. Paul Berge, who is from Wachapreague, is worried about the wildlife.

"Even if there wasn't a spill, there would still be a lot of debris and stuff like that coming onto our shore," Berge said.

Pamela Ayers, who is also from Virginia's Eastern Shore, remembers a previous oil spill and is scared history will repeat itself.

"It's very destructive and it lasts long after you clean the ducks, you may save a few, but you're not going to save them all," Ayers explained.

The Trump Administration has mentioned the potential for royalties, which would give the state money if they did have rigs off their coast.