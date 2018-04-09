Georgetown Drug Investigation Leads to 8 Arrests - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Georgetown Drug Investigation Leads to 8 Arrests

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 9:52 PM Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN Online) (Photo Credit: MGN Online)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Police have concluded a drug investigation that led to the arrest of eight suspects.

On April 8, police executed a search warrant at a residence within the Dunbarton Apartment complex.

During the search, officers confiscated approximately 189 bags of heroin, 22.26 grams of crack cocaine, 16.5 grams of powder cocaine, 9 grams of marijuana, 15 oxycotin pills and $2200 in cash.

Police arrested:

Yahi Drummond, 24, of Georgetown, was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $19,000 secured bond.

   

London Felix, 24, of Georgetown, was released on $12,350 unsecured bond.

   

Samuel Senecharles, 19, of Georgetown, was released on $14,000 unsecured bond.

   

Jaquan Darling, 19, of Milford, was released on $12,500 unsecured bond.

   

Lamia Sturgis, 20, of Georgetown, was released on $12,000 unsecured bond.

   

Laquintala Sturgis, 40, of Georgetown, was released on $14,000 unsecured bond.

   

Tash Nock, 25, of Georgetown, was released on $12,100 unsecured bond.

   

In addition, a juvenile was released on $12,000 unsecured bond.

According to police, they were all arrested for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy second-degree, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of oxycontin.

Additionally, Tash Nock, Samuel Senecharles and London Felix were charged with trespassing.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • "Unlock the Block" Program Aims to Spur Development in Downtown Dover

    "Unlock the Block" Program Aims to Spur Development in Downtown Dover

    Apr 10, 2018 12:00 AM2018-04-10 04:00:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:00 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:00:56 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- A new campaign in Dover aims to bring small business owners into vacant downtown commercial space. The "Unlock the Block" program connects small business entrepreneurs with the owners of vacant properties in Downtown Dover, a move intendedMore
    DOVER, Del. --- A new campaign in Dover aims to bring small business owners into vacant downtown commercial space. The "Unlock the Block" program connects small business entrepreneurs with the owners of vacant properties in Downtown Dover, a move intendedMore

  • Illegal Dumping an Issue in Parts of Delaware

    Delaware Task Force Looking at Illegal Dumping

    Apr 09, 2018 11:35 PM2018-04-10 03:35:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 11:37 PM EDT2018-04-10 03:37:16 GMT
    DOVER, Del. - A state task force is putting together strategies to reduce littering and illegal dumping, crimes some Kent County residents said are prevalent along many roads. The Delaware Department of of Natural Resources and Environmental Control saidMore
    DOVER, Del. - A state task force is putting together strategies to reduce littering and illegal dumping, crimes some Kent County residents said are prevalent along many roads. The Delaware Department of of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said More

  • Georgetown Drug Investigation Leads to 8 Arrests

    Georgetown Drug Investigation Leads to 8 Arrests

    Apr 09, 2018 9:52 PM2018-04-10 01:52:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:41:03 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    Georgetown Police have concluded a drug investigation that led to the arrest of eight suspects.More
    Georgetown Police have concluded a drug investigation that led to the arrest of eight suspects.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices