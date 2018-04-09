Georgetown Drug Investigation Leads to 8 Arrests

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Police have concluded a drug investigation that led to the arrest of eight suspects.

On April 8, police executed a search warrant at a residence within the Dunbarton Apartment complex.

During the search, officers confiscated approximately 189 bags of heroin, 22.26 grams of crack cocaine, 16.5 grams of powder cocaine, 9 grams of marijuana, 15 oxycotin pills and $2200 in cash.

Police arrested:

Yahi Drummond, 24, of Georgetown, was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $19,000 secured bond.

London Felix, 24, of Georgetown, was released on $12,350 unsecured bond.

Samuel Senecharles, 19, of Georgetown, was released on $14,000 unsecured bond.

Jaquan Darling, 19, of Milford, was released on $12,500 unsecured bond.

Lamia Sturgis, 20, of Georgetown, was released on $12,000 unsecured bond.

Laquintala Sturgis, 40, of Georgetown, was released on $14,000 unsecured bond.

Tash Nock, 25, of Georgetown, was released on $12,100 unsecured bond.

In addition, a juvenile was released on $12,000 unsecured bond.

According to police, they were all arrested for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy second-degree, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of oxycontin.

Additionally, Tash Nock, Samuel Senecharles and London Felix were charged with trespassing.