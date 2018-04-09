Illegal Dumping an Issue in Parts of Delaware

DOVER, Del. - A state task force is putting together strategies to reduce littering and illegal dumping, crimes some Kent County residents said are prevalent along many roads.

The Delaware Department of of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said 27 people were arrested for trash dumping in 2017, with fines totaling $13,500.

But Lanny Weldin of Dover said many people illegally dump trash along roads and on properties near his home.

"I've picked up where people have done roofing jobs and left the shingles down on the driveway. Mattresses, TVs, you name it," he said.

John Doerfler with the Delaware chapter of the Surfrider Foundation said illegal dumping can water

"All this stuff leaches into the ground and it ends up in the aquifers or the ocean, affecting everything from wildlife to human life," he said.