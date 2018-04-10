"Unlock the Block" Program Aims to Spur Development in Downtown - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

"Unlock the Block" Program Aims to Spur Development in Downtown Dover

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 12:00 AM Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- A new campaign in Dover aims to bring small business owners into vacant downtown commercial space.

The "Unlock the Block" program connects small business entrepreneurs with the owners of vacant properties in Downtown Dover, a move intended to fill storefronts and unoccupied commercial spaces in the city.

Business owners are selected for the program by a panel of local experts, according to a news release from the Delaware Division of Small Business.

The program offers financial incentives and business consultation for participating entrepreneurs.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • "Unlock the Block" Program Aims to Spur Development in Downtown Dover

    "Unlock the Block" Program Aims to Spur Development in Downtown Dover

    Apr 10, 2018 12:00 AM2018-04-10 04:00:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:00 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:00:56 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- A new campaign in Dover aims to bring small business owners into vacant downtown commercial space. The "Unlock the Block" program connects small business entrepreneurs with the owners of vacant properties in Downtown Dover, a move intendedMore
    DOVER, Del. --- A new campaign in Dover aims to bring small business owners into vacant downtown commercial space. The "Unlock the Block" program connects small business entrepreneurs with the owners of vacant properties in Downtown Dover, a move intendedMore

  • Illegal Dumping an Issue in Parts of Delaware

    Delaware Task Force Looking at Illegal Dumping

    Apr 09, 2018 11:35 PM2018-04-10 03:35:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 11:37 PM EDT2018-04-10 03:37:16 GMT
    DOVER, Del. - A state task force is putting together strategies to reduce littering and illegal dumping, crimes some Kent County residents said are prevalent along many roads. The Delaware Department of of Natural Resources and Environmental Control saidMore
    DOVER, Del. - A state task force is putting together strategies to reduce littering and illegal dumping, crimes some Kent County residents said are prevalent along many roads. The Delaware Department of of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said More

  • Georgetown Drug Investigation Leads to 8 Arrests

    Georgetown Drug Investigation Leads to 8 Arrests

    Apr 09, 2018 9:52 PM2018-04-10 01:52:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:41:03 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    Georgetown Police have concluded a drug investigation that led to the arrest of eight suspects.More
    Georgetown Police have concluded a drug investigation that led to the arrest of eight suspects.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices