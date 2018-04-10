"Unlock the Block" Program Aims to Spur Development in Downtown Dover

DOVER, Del. --- A new campaign in Dover aims to bring small business owners into vacant downtown commercial space.

The "Unlock the Block" program connects small business entrepreneurs with the owners of vacant properties in Downtown Dover, a move intended to fill storefronts and unoccupied commercial spaces in the city.

Business owners are selected for the program by a panel of local experts, according to a news release from the Delaware Division of Small Business.

The program offers financial incentives and business consultation for participating entrepreneurs.