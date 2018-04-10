Lawmakers, Students Rally for Gun Control in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lawmakers, Students Rally for Gun Control in Delaware

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 3:54 AM Updated:

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers are joining university students to call for more gun control measures in Delaware.

Students and lawmakers planned to gather on the North Green at the University of Delaware on Tuesday for a lunchtime rally against gun violence.

Among those scheduled to attend are state Sen. Bryan Towsend, chief sponsor a proposed ban on the sale of semi-automatic guns that resemble military weapons. Rep. David Bentz, sponsor of a bill that would allow police to seize firearms from people deemed by mental health providers and courts to pose a potential danger to themselves or others, also was scheduled to attend the rally.

Meanwhile, gun rights advocates are scheduled to gather in Dover and state capitals around the country Saturday in support of the right to keep and bear arms.

