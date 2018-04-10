Man Who Stole Dog Tags of Fallen Servicemen Gets Prison Time
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)- A man has been sentenced to 364 days in prison for stealing hundreds of World War II war relics, including the dog tags of fallen servicemen, from the National Archives in Maryland and peddling them to unwitting buyers.
The Washington Post reports Antonin DeHays, of Normandy, France, was also ordered Monday to pay more than $43,000 in restitution to the buyers.
A historian, DeHays used his researcher identification card to access hundreds of artifacts. He stole hundreds dog tags and other records including personal photos dating back to World War II. He made thousands selling the pilfered items from 2012 to 2017. DeHays says he sold the relics to partly pay for his addiction to collecting war memorabilia and acquire a collection for his dream museum.
