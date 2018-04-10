Convicted Dover Robber Sentenced to 44 Years

DOVER, Del.- Authorities say a Dover man involved in the robbery and beating of another man back in September of 2016 has been sentenced to 44 years in prison.

Dover police said that the night of the crime officers met with the victim of a robbery at a nearby hospital when an assault victim arrived for medical treatment. That victim told police he was threatened by a group of suspects in the 100 block of West Loockerman Street and was then struck multiple times by unknown suspects. The victim, who was beaten unconscious, stated that the suspects also removed his wallet, cash, cellphone, and a firearm from his vehicle. Downtown surveillance cameras showed the assault and also showed Pierre Downs as the suspect who stole the firearm from the vehicle.

In early October of 2016, officers executed a search warrant at Downs' home in the 100 block of North Queen Street, which led to his arrest on robbery, assault and related charges.

Police said that on April 6, 2018, Downs was found guilty at trial of first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree assault, possession of a firearm by person prohibited, and theft of a firearm. Downs, who police labeled a "career criminal," was then sentenced to 44 years of Level 5 confinement.