3 Men Charged in Gang Rape, Police in Maryland Seek 2 More - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

3 Men Charged in Gang Rape, Police in Maryland Seek 2 More

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 10:50 AM Updated:

WHITE OAK, Md. (AP)- Authorities in Maryland have arrested three men and are searching for two more in an attack on a 19-year-old woman who was raped multiple times.

The Montgomery County Police Department says the attack happened in an apartment in White Oak last month. The victim told investigators she was playing dominoes with the five suspects. She said everyone had been drinking and she went to a bedroom to lie down.

The victim said she was then raped by all five suspects.

Twenty-one-year-old Martin Moise Chery of White Oak, 20-year-old Jordan W. Cobbs of Silver Spring and 18-year-old Tombong S. Saidy of Wheaton face rape charges, and Chery also faces an assault charge.

Chery and Cobbs are being held without bond. Saidy had a bond hearing scheduled Tuesday afternoon.

Court records don't list attorneys.

Detectives are working to confirm the identities of the two remaining suspects.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Convicted Dover Robber Sentenced to 44 Years

    Convicted Dover Robber Sentenced to 44 Years

    Apr 10, 2018 10:28 AM2018-04-10 14:28:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-04-10 14:29:35 GMT
    Pierre DownsPierre Downs
    Pierre DownsPierre Downs
    Authorities say a Dover man involved in the robbery and beating of another man back in September of 2016 has been sentenced to 44 years in prison.More
    Authorities say a Dover man involved in the robbery and beating of another man back in September of 2016 has been sentenced to 44 years in prison.More

  • Maryland Legislative Session Ends on Bipartisan Note

    Maryland Legislative Session Ends on Bipartisan Note

    Apr 10, 2018 7:52 AM2018-04-10 11:52:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-04-10 11:52:25 GMT
    State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
    State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
    A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More
    A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More

  • Lawmakers, Students Rally for Gun Control in Delaware

    Lawmakers, Students Rally for Gun Control in Delaware

    Apr 10, 2018 3:54 AM2018-04-10 07:54:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-04-10 11:47:00 GMT
    Democratic lawmakers are joining university students to call for more gun control measures in Delaware.More
    Democratic lawmakers are joining university students to call for more gun control measures in Delaware.More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • 3 Men Charged in Gang Rape, Police in Maryland Seek 2 More

    3 Men Charged in Gang Rape, Police in Maryland Seek 2 More

    Apr 10, 2018 10:50 AM2018-04-10 14:50:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-04-10 14:50:04 GMT
    Authorities in Maryland have arrested three men and are searching for two more in an attack on a 19-year-old woman who was raped multiple times.More
    Authorities in Maryland have arrested three men and are searching for two more in an attack on a 19-year-old woman who was raped multiple times.More

  • Man Who Stole Dog Tags of Fallen Servicemen Gets Prison Time

    Man Who Stole Dog Tags of Fallen Servicemen Gets Prison Time

    Apr 10, 2018 9:55 AM2018-04-10 13:55:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-04-10 14:05:01 GMT
    A man has been sentenced to 364 days in prison for stealing hundreds of World War II war relics, including the dog tags of fallen servicemen, from the National Archives in Maryland and peddling them to unwitting buyers.More
    A man has been sentenced to 364 days in prison for stealing hundreds of World War II war relics, including the dog tags of fallen servicemen, from the National Archives in Maryland and peddling them to unwitting buyers.More

  • Maryland Legislative Session Ends on Bipartisan Note

    Maryland Legislative Session Ends on Bipartisan Note

    Apr 10, 2018 7:52 AM2018-04-10 11:52:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-04-10 11:52:25 GMT
    State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
    State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
    A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More
    A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices