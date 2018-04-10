3 Men Charged in Gang Rape, Police in Maryland Seek 2 More
Posted:
Apr 10, 2018 10:50 AM
Updated:
WHITE OAK, Md. (AP)- Authorities in Maryland have arrested three men and are searching for two more in an attack on a 19-year-old woman who was raped multiple times.
The Montgomery County Police Department says the attack happened in an apartment in White Oak last month. The victim told investigators she was playing dominoes with the five suspects. She said everyone had been drinking and she went to a bedroom to lie down.
The victim said she was then raped by all five suspects.
Twenty-one-year-old Martin Moise Chery of White Oak, 20-year-old Jordan W. Cobbs of Silver Spring and 18-year-old Tombong S. Saidy of Wheaton face rape charges, and Chery also faces an assault charge.
Chery and Cobbs are being held without bond. Saidy had a bond hearing scheduled Tuesday afternoon.
Court records don't list attorneys.
Detectives are working to confirm the identities of the two remaining suspects.
Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-04-10 11:52:25 GMT
State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More
A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More
Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-04-10 14:05:01 GMT
A man has been sentenced to 364 days in prison for stealing hundreds of World War II war relics, including the dog tags of fallen servicemen, from the National Archives in Maryland and peddling them to unwitting buyers.More
A man has been sentenced to 364 days in prison for stealing hundreds of World War II war relics, including the dog tags of fallen servicemen, from the National Archives in Maryland and peddling them to unwitting buyers.More
Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-04-10 11:52:25 GMT
State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More
A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More
Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-04-10 11:45:40 GMT
(Photo: CBS)
(Photo: CBS)
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine invited local businesses and community leaders to Wachapreague on Monday morning to start a conversation about the Trump Administration's proposal to open up Virginia's waters to offshore oil and gas drilling.More
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine invited local businesses and community leaders to Wachapreague on Monday morning to start a conversation about the Trump Administration's proposal to open up Virginia's waters to offshore oil and gas drilling. More
Monday, April 9 2018 2:45 PM EDT2018-04-09 18:45:32 GMT
A measure to help improve diversity in Maryland's new medical marijuana industry received final approval by the General Assembly on Monday, as lawmakers worked toward a midnight deadline when the legislative session is scheduled to end.More
A measure to help improve diversity in Maryland's new medical marijuana industry received final approval by the General Assembly on Monday, as lawmakers worked toward a midnight deadline when the legislative session is scheduled to end.More