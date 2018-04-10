3 Men Charged in Gang Rape, Police in Maryland Seek 2 More

WHITE OAK, Md. (AP)- Authorities in Maryland have arrested three men and are searching for two more in an attack on a 19-year-old woman who was raped multiple times.



The Montgomery County Police Department says the attack happened in an apartment in White Oak last month. The victim told investigators she was playing dominoes with the five suspects. She said everyone had been drinking and she went to a bedroom to lie down.



The victim said she was then raped by all five suspects.



Twenty-one-year-old Martin Moise Chery of White Oak, 20-year-old Jordan W. Cobbs of Silver Spring and 18-year-old Tombong S. Saidy of Wheaton face rape charges, and Chery also faces an assault charge.



Chery and Cobbs are being held without bond. Saidy had a bond hearing scheduled Tuesday afternoon.



Court records don't list attorneys.



Detectives are working to confirm the identities of the two remaining suspects.