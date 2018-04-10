DART Officials Meet with Rehoboth Commissioners to Discuss Summer Bus Schedule, Potential Bus Stop Change

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - DART officials met with Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners Monday to discuss the upcoming summer bus schedule, as well as concerns regarding a popular bus stop.

Julie Theyerl with the Delaware Transit Corporation was one of the DART officials on hand to discuss concerns at the boardwalk bus stop.

When big events roll into town, the city will shut down the bandstand turnaround area. That means the boardwalk bus stop is temporarily moved down the block by the restrooms.

"As our customers get off the bus, let's say they get off for the day, they get off at the boardwalk. And then that stop is closed. And even though there are signs and the street is closed, some people don't realize to go up the block," said Thereyl.

A concern that DART is hoping to address by moving the boardwalk bus stop down the block to the bandstand stop permanently.

Thereyl said officials understand it's a decision that requires deep consideration from the city, and Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks said there are definitely a few things to consider.

"Our number one issue is always going to be safety from the city standpoint, so with that, the city manager and I will be meeting with the key stakeholders to see what the best path is forward," said Chief Banks.

Stakeholders like other mass transit organizations and businesses that use delivery trucks.

Also at that meeting with commissioners, DART officials announced the return of early start-up weekend bus service next month.

Officials announced that the 201 Red Line will run service between the Lewes Transit Center, Rehoboth Park & Ride and the Rehoboth Boardwalk every 20 minutes.

They also announced the 204 Yellow Line with service between the Lewes Transit Center, Village Of Five Points, Downtown Lewes Ferry Terminal will run every 30 minutes.

Those weekend services in Rehoboth Beach will begin May 5 ahead of daily service beginning on May 21.