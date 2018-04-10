Virginia Woman Charged in Death of Man Decapitated in West Virgi - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Woman Charged in Death of Man Decapitated in West Virginia

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 11:43 AM Updated:

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP)- Authorities say a Virginia woman has been charged in the death of a West Virginia man who was decapitated.

Media outlets report 29-year-old Bo White's body was found April 1 in his home in the Lerona area and his head was found in some woods.

Court documents released Monday show 41-year-old Roena Cheryl Mills is charged with second-degree murder.

According to a criminal complaint, Mills had been in the woods, was covered in blood and had a pocket knife in her pants pocket. The complaint says that while Mills was being taken for questioning, she told a sheriff's deputy, "you have to take me back and let me get my heads."

Prosecutor George Sitler says it's unclear how White died.

Jail records don't indicate whether she has an attorney.

