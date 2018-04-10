DNREC to Close Cape Fishing Pier for Ice Damage Repairs

Hispanic leaders in Delaware were honored in the second edition of the Delaware Hispanic Awards held Friday night at the Grand Opera House in Wilmington.More
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.More
