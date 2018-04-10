DNREC to Close Cape Fishing Pier for Ice Damage Repairs - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DNREC to Close Cape Fishing Pier for Ice Damage Repairs

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 1:40 PM Updated:
The Ocean City Fishing Pier is seen Sunday morning, Jan. 24, 2016. (Photo: WBOC Ocean City Cam) The Ocean City Fishing Pier is seen Sunday morning, Jan. 24, 2016. (Photo: WBOC Ocean City Cam)

CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. -- DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation says a portion of the Cape Henlopen fishing pier is closed indefinitely as the Divisions looks to repair damage done from ice this past winter.

DNREC says the area closed includes an approximately 20-foot section of the end of the pier. DNREC engineers evaluated the damage and concluded it needed to be closed immediately.

The Division is also closing the boat ramp and neighboring parking lot at Holts Landing State Park in Rehboth later this month to make renovations to the parking lot and add 36 new boat trailer parking spaces. DNREC says the boat ramp will be closed weekdays, but available on weekends.

Depending on the weather, closures at Holts Landing State Park will begin mid-April and are expected to continue until late May.

