School Bus Driver Charged After Crash in Berlin

BERLIN, Md.- Maryland State Police with the Berlin Barrack say a man has been charged after the occupied school bus he was driving collided with a car.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Racetrack Road along MD Route 589 and Beauchamp Road just before 8. After an investigation, police say the school bus driver, Richard Fair, failed to yield to the right of way when turning left and hit another car on its driver's side, causing the driver to skid off the road.

Police report there were 24 students on board the bus en route to Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Berlin. None of the students on board were hurt, nor was the driver of the bus. The driver of the other car was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The students were dropped off to the school safely. State Police charged Fair with failing to yield right of way to a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction when turning left.