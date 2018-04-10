Hogan Signs Bills on Health Care, School Safety - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hogan Signs Bills on Health Care, School Safety

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 2:56 PM
Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday signed legislation to stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's troubled individual market. He also signed a bill to create statewide standards for school safety. (Photo: AP) Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday signed legislation to stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's troubled individual market. He also signed a bill to create statewide standards for school safety. (Photo: AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Gov. Larry Hogan has signed legislation to stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's troubled individual market.

The bill Hogan signed Tuesday taps about $380 million that health insurance companies no longer have to pay in federal taxes due to changes in the federal tax code to help prevent rising premiums for about 150,000 people. A separate bill the governor already has signed creates a long-term plan to preserve the exchange through a reinsurance initiative.

Officials feared the state's individual health insurance markets could collapse without action.

The Republican governor also signed a bill to create statewide standards for school safety. It requires each school system in Maryland to develop assessment teams to identify students whose behavior could pose a threat.

