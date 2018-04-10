Va. Lawmakers Returning for Special Budget Session - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Va. Lawmakers Returning for Special Budget Session

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 3:04 PM Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia lawmakers are coming back to the Capitol to try and pass a budget after failing to do so earlier this year.

Lawmakers are set to return Wednesday to open up a special session on the budget, but they aren't expected to do anything beyond procedural moves. Passage of a state spending plan is expected to take weeks or longer.

An intraparty feud between Republicans in the GOP-led General Assembly over whether to expand Medicaid has caused the budget stalemate.

Pro-expansion legislators appear to have the momentum after a key Republican senator announced he was switching positions last week, a move that gives lawmakers who favor Medicaid expansion a majority in both chambers of the GOP-led General Assembly.

But sticking points remain, and the passage of Medicaid expansion isn't guaranteed.

