Va. Lawmakers Returning for Special Budget Session

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia lawmakers are coming back to the Capitol to try and pass a budget after failing to do so earlier this year.



Lawmakers are set to return Wednesday to open up a special session on the budget, but they aren't expected to do anything beyond procedural moves. Passage of a state spending plan is expected to take weeks or longer.



An intraparty feud between Republicans in the GOP-led General Assembly over whether to expand Medicaid has caused the budget stalemate.



Pro-expansion legislators appear to have the momentum after a key Republican senator announced he was switching positions last week, a move that gives lawmakers who favor Medicaid expansion a majority in both chambers of the GOP-led General Assembly.



But sticking points remain, and the passage of Medicaid expansion isn't guaranteed.