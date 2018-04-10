WBOC & Sherwood Automotive Rising Tide Event - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

WBOC-TV and Sherwood Automotive are proud to continue the Rising Tide campaign in 2018, where we work together to help meet the needs of non-profit agencies on Delmarva. We will have numerous events this year where we collect items to help various charities. As each unique event is scheduled, it will be listed on this website with details including date, time, and items needed.

Right now there’s an animal on Delmarva that needs you. And you can come to the rescue of your furry friends with food, supplies and love at the next WBOC and Sherwood Automotive Rising Tide event on WednesdayApril 11th. From 7am-7pm we’ll be collecting needed items (print the list below) at Sherwood Kia in Salisbury, Auto Outlet 99 in Cambridge plus WBOC in Milton and Dover. All items collected will benefit the Humane Society of Wicomico County, Baywater Animal Rescue, Brandywine Valley SPCA, and First State Animal Shelter and SPCA.

Click here to view the shopping list.

If you have questions/comments or would like WBOC and Sherwood of Salisbury to consider your non profit organization, please email us at Risingtide@wboc.com.

