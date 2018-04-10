Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Charges for Salisbury Woman

SALISBURY, Md.- A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Salisbury woman.

Holly Keen, 42, was driving on Route 13 near East Church Street Monday when she was pulled over for a traffic violation, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Keen became uncooperative and walked away from the scene. They ordered her to return, but she continued to walk away. They attempted to handcuff her, but she resisted arrest, the sheriff's office said.

A sheriff's office K-9 arrived on the scene and alerted deputies to an odor coming from the car. Deputies located suspected crack cocaine and paraphernalia.

Keen was transported to Central Booking where she was held on $5,000 bond.