A New Office for the Somerset County Sheriff's Department

Posted: Apr 10, 2018

WESTOVER, Md.- The Somerset County Sheriff's Office has moved out of their building and into trailers lining the parking lot. The change of office space comes after recent mold and flooding issues at their headquarters.

The county has now provided new work spaces in three trailers, however deputies and other staffers say that comes with another set of headaches.

"It's a new experience, not a pleasant one. I can not figure out the new phone system," Ruth Ford, a three year employee at the department, said.

In a matter of weeks, the entire office has packed up their things and moved into the temporary spot.

"It's very, very cramped. The deputies have working stations that they're using but they're doing most of their work out of their cars," Sheriff Ronnie Howard said.

The reasons for the move are mainly centered around the mold that was found, flooding, and plumbing problems. The building they were in dates back to 1983. It currently only has one working bathroom, which is still the same bathrooms employees and deputies have to use now.

"In order to go to the bathroom, we have to leave here [the trailer] and go back into the building," Ford said.

The director of Somerset County Public Works, John Reden, confirmed the Sheriff's Office temporary work space will only last for about 3-4 months.

Sheriff Howard said he's hoping to move into the main health department building on Rt. 413 within that time.

Redden said that looks like the best option at the moment, however there are five other options on the table at this time.

 

 

