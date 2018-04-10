Lawmakers Struggle Over Power for Maryland School Construction P - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lawmakers Struggle Over Power for Maryland School Construction Projects

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - New leadership is now on the way for future school construction projects.

The 21st Centuries School Facilities Act, a bill that recently became law, is causing a stir between lawmakers, shifting a majority of the governor's power overseeing school construction and renovation projects over to an appointed board.

Governor Larry Hogan vetoed the bill last week only to have the Maryland House and Senate overturn the veto making the bill, once again, law.

Republican Delegate Carl Anderton Jr., who voted against the bill, says school projects and transparency could be at risk.

"We don't know if we're going to have the same success now," Anderton said.

But Democratic Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, who voted for the bill, disagrees - saying it could bring more things, like sorely-needed air conditioning, to schools.

"If this is one tool that we can use to make sure that we continue along that same path, then so be it," Sample-Hughes said.

Parents like Branden Spear of Cambridge say the politics game is frustrating.

"Every politican is going to be jumping on who's going to be in charge and profit from that, which is how our whole country seems to be run. Everybody wants to make a buck," Spear said.

He says the bill shouldn't be a power struggle, but about the future of education.

"We're going to pay for it," Spear said.

The law takes effect June 1.

 

 

 

