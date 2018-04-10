Rising Tide Helps Animal Shelters in Need - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rising Tide Helps Animal Shelters in Need

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 7:31 PM Updated:

DELMARVA - WBOC and Sherwood Automotive are partnering for the second Rising Tide event of 2018, aimed to help our furry friends on Delmarva. 

On Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. four drop off locations are collecting supplies like blankets, cleaning supplies, toys and food for pets at local animal shelters.  Shelter Manager Chris Farrell at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown says donations like these are critical.

"We need people to step up and help us with food and bedding and all the cleaning supplies and all that stuff that we use on a daily basis, we need help," Farrell said. 

After shelters on Delmarva have gone above and beyond over the last few years to help neglected animals find better homes, Farrell said it's rewarding to see where life can take these pets. 

"Animals come in and it's like sad what they may have gone through, to this point in their life, but you get to see the flip side and the happy ending," Farrell said. 

If you'd like to donate, you can drop off items to any of our four locations; Sherwood Kia in Salisbury, Auto 99 Outlet in Cambridge, or our bureaus in Milton or Dover.  For a full list of requested supplies and more details, click here

