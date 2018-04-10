Police Seek Public's Assistance to Locate Lewes Robbery Suspects - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Seek Public's Assistance to Locate Lewes Robbery Suspects

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 9:32 PM
John J. Schaefer (left) & Amber L. Hoopes (right) John J. Schaefer (left) & Amber L. Hoopes (right)

LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects who are wanted in connection with a Lewes robbery.

Police say on Tues., April 10, around 1:18 p.m. troopers were dispatched to the 20000 block of Wil King Rd. for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, troopers made contact with a 67-year-old resident who said was in an argument with one of his tenants, 25-year-old John Schaefer of Georgetown, Del. The 67-year-old told police Schaefer started assaulting him during the argument.

Police say, while the victim was on the ground, Schaefer took his wallet, cash, cell phone, eye glasses and keys.

Officers say 27-year-old Amber Hoopes of Lewes, Del., was present during the argument. Both Schaefer and Hoopes fled in the victim’s black Cadillac Escalade with Delaware registration: 22607. 

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Troopers have been unable to locate Schaefer and Hoopes who currently have active warrants for first-degree robbery, criminal mischief, theft of a motor vehicle, malicious interference with emergency communication and second-degree conspiracy.

If anyone has information on their whereabouts they are asked to contact Troop 7, Trooper S. Bailey at (302) 644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

