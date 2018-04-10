Delmar Community Welcomes Home Deployed Soldier

DELMAR, Del. - With only hours of notice, neighbors in Delmar came together to ensure a special homecoming for 1st Lieutenant Joseph Bryant.

After Bryant's wife informed the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department of her husband's return, town officials joined forces on Tuesday to give him a proper welcome back. Fire trucks escorted Lt. Bryant, his wife, Tanna and two children through town and finished in front of the family's home.

"I didn't expect this, I just wanted to come home and see my family, but this is, I couldn't ask for anything more than this," Lt. Bryant said.

Lt. Bryant returning to the Eastern Shore after a 10 month deployment in Syria and Kuwait. He says the way the community came together to show their appreciation was amazing and unlike anything he'd ever seen.

"It felt like something out of a movie or something, (laughs) Small Town USA. It was unreal," Lt. Bryant said.

Tanna Bryant said the display of flags and families was incredible.

"I am completely amazed, never in a million years did I expect any of this. I called a few people and this is what happens," Tanna said.

Delmar, Maryland Mayor Karen Wells said this is what Delmar is all about.

"It's very special, you know we do this for our sports teams so it's kinda nice to be able to do something for someone who's been overseas for such a long period of time and to let him know that Delmar wants to welcome him home," Wells said.

Lt. Bryant said he's looking forward to a quiet night in watching TV with his family at their home.