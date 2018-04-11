Maryland City is 1st in State to Adopt Mail-in Voting Format - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland City is 1st in State to Adopt Mail-in Voting Format

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 8:34 AM Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)- An official says a Maryland city is the first in the state to conduct its city elections through the Postal Service.

The Rockville City Council voted Monday to move its city elections to a vote-by-mail format, meaning its registered voters will receive their official ballots by mail and can return them by mail, starting with the November 2019 election.

Rockville City Board of Supervisors of Elections Chair Lois Neuman says the city opted for the change with hopes of increased voter turnout in city elections.

Rockville plans to do multiple things including checking signatures on ballot envelopes received by mail against those on voter registration forms to ensure against voter fraud.

Voters will retain the option to come to City Hall on Election Day to cast a ballot.

  3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

  Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

  Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

  Maryland News

  Salisbury Martial Arts Instructor Sentenced for Sex Offenses

    Salisbury Martial Arts Instructor Sentenced for Sex Offenses

    Apr 11, 2018 9:07 AM
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:09:15 GMT
    Leah Wright
    Leah WrightLeah Wright
    A Salisbury, Maryland martial arts instructor will spend 18 months in jail after being found guilty on child sex abuse and related charges.
    A Salisbury, Maryland martial arts instructor will spend 18 months in jail after being found guilty on child sex abuse and related charges.More

  Lawmakers Struggle Over Power for Maryland School Construction Projects

    Lawmakers Struggle Over Power for Maryland School Construction Projects

    Apr 10, 2018 5:38 PM
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:55:36 GMT
    New leadership is now on the way for future school construction projects in Maryland.
    New leadership is now on the way for future school construction projects in Maryland.More
