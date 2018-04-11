Delaware Officials Warn Addicts of Potentially Lethal Heroin - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Officials Warn Addicts of Potentially Lethal Heroin

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 8:35 AM Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware public health officials are advising drug users to be aware that the heroin they're looking to obtain could be laced with fatal amounts of the synthetic painkiller fentanyl.

The warning was issued Tuesday in the wake of 12 recent overdoses in Camden, New Jersey, on Friday, four of which were fatal.

Officials note that Interstate 95 allows the flow of illicit drugs into Delaware from New Jersey and other neighboring states.

They are urging drug addicts to seek treatment, and to have the overdose-reversing medication naloxone with them if they continue to take drugs.

Officials say there have been 71 deaths from suspected overdoses this year, including six since last Friday.

Authorities say 345 people died from overdoses in Delaware last year, an increase of 12 percent from 2016.

  • HealthbeatMore>>

  • Delaware Officials Warn Addicts of Potentially Lethal Heroin

    Delaware Officials Warn Addicts of Potentially Lethal Heroin

    Apr 11, 2018 8:35 AM2018-04-11 12:35:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:35:56 GMT
    Delaware public health officials are advising drug users to be aware that the heroin they're looking to obtain could be laced with fatal amounts of the synthetic painkiller fentanyl.More
    Delaware public health officials are advising drug users to be aware that the heroin they're looking to obtain could be laced with fatal amounts of the synthetic painkiller fentanyl.More

  • Maryland Governor Signs Bills to Help Stabilize Health Care

    Maryland Governor Signs Bills to Help Stabilize Health Care

    Apr 05, 2018 11:09 AM2018-04-05 15:09:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:18:42 GMT
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, joined by Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller and Speaker of the House Mike Busch, today signed landmark legislation to stabilize Maryland’s health care insurance market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, joined by Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller and Speaker of the House Mike Busch, today signed landmark legislation to stabilize Maryland’s health care insurance market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More

  • Maryland's Department of Health Warns Public of Synthetic Cannabionoids

    Maryland's Department of Health Warns Public of Synthetic Cannabionoids

    Apr 05, 2018 1:31 PM2018-04-05 17:31:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:42:14 GMT
    Photo: Anne Arundel County PolicePhoto: Anne Arundel County Police
    Photo: Anne Arundel County PolicePhoto: Anne Arundel County Police
    The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.More
    The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More

  • Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

  • Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices