Delaware Officials Warn Addicts of Potentially Lethal Heroin

Thursday, April 5 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:18:42 GMT
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More
Thursday, April 5 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:42:14 GMT
Photo: Anne Arundel County Police
The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.More
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.
Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:04:19 GMT
This sign was put up by Kenny Hopkins, who owns a farm adjacent to the proposed site (Source: WBOC)
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- After nearly eight hours of testimony, the Sussex County Council deferred a vote on the Overbrook Town Center. The re-zoning application was once again in front of the council after a court ruled that some of the past votes were questMore
Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:03 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:03:44 GMT
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Center for the Inland Bays says Mountaire Farms' wastewater violations have impacted nearby Swan Creek and the Indian River. The environmental group used public documents--some obtained from Freedom of Infomration Act requests--toMore
The Center for the Inland Bays says Mountaire Farms' wastewater violations have impacted nearby Swan Creek and the Indian River. More
Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-10 18:57:47 GMT
The Ocean City Fishing Pier is seen Sunday morning, Jan. 24, 2016. (Photo: WBOC Ocean City Cam)
CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. -- DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation says a portion of the Cape Henlopen fishing pier is closed indefinitely as the Divisions looks to repair damage done from ice this past winter.More
