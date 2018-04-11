Salisbury Martial Arts Instructor Sentenced for Sex Offenses

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury martial arts instructor will spend 18 months in jail after being found guilty on child sex abuse and related charges.

The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday that 22-year-old Leah Corinn Wright of Princess Anne, Maryland, was sentenced to 35 years with all suspended except 18 months in the Wicomico County Detention Center after a jury convicted her in October of sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense, and second-degree assault.

Sentencing had been deferred pending a sex offender evaluation of Wright. Upon release, Wright will have to register as a Tier III (high-risk) sex offender for life

and will be prohibited from teaching, coaching or volunteering with minors.

Testimony at the trial revealed that Wright made contact with a then 14- or 15-year old girl at Mitchell’s Martial Arts, where Wright was an instructor. The victim testified that Wright encouraged her to engage in sexual behavior with Zach Bennett, another instructor.

Wright and the minor then performed sexual acts on Bennett at Mitchell’s, according to courtroom testimony.

Bennett testified as well and corroborated the victim’s account.

Bennett entered a guilty plea previously and is currently serving sentences in the Division of Corrections for related convictions in Wicomico and Worcester Counties.