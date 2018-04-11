Salisbury Martial Arts Instructor Sentenced for Sex Offenses - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Martial Arts Instructor Sentenced for Sex Offenses

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 9:07 AM Updated:
Leah Wright Leah Wright

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury martial arts instructor will spend 18 months in jail after being found guilty on child sex abuse and related charges.

The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday that 22-year-old Leah Corinn Wright  of Princess Anne, Maryland, was sentenced to 35 years with all suspended except 18 months in the Wicomico County Detention Center after a jury convicted her in October of sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense, and second-degree assault. 

Sentencing had been deferred pending a sex offender evaluation of Wright. Upon release, Wright will have to register as a Tier III (high-risk) sex offender for life
and will be prohibited from teaching, coaching or volunteering with minors.

Testimony at the trial revealed that Wright made contact with a then 14- or 15-year old girl at Mitchell’s Martial Arts, where Wright was an instructor. The victim testified that Wright encouraged her to engage in sexual behavior with Zach Bennett, another instructor.

Wright and the minor then performed sexual acts on Bennett at Mitchell’s, according to courtroom testimony.

Bennett testified as well and corroborated the victim’s account.

Bennett entered a guilty plea previously and is currently serving sentences in the Division of Corrections for related convictions in Wicomico and Worcester Counties.

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More

  • Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

  • Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Martial Arts Instructor Sentenced for Sex Offenses

    Salisbury Martial Arts Instructor Sentenced for Sex Offenses

    Apr 11, 2018 9:07 AM2018-04-11 13:07:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:09:15 GMT
    Leah Wright Leah Wright
    Leah WrightLeah Wright
    A Salisbury, Maryland martial arts instructor will spend 18 months in jail after being found guilty on child sex abuse and related charges.More
    A Salisbury, Maryland martial arts instructor will spend 18 months in jail after being found guilty on child sex abuse and related charges.More

  • Maryland City is 1st in State to Adopt Mail-in Voting Format

    Maryland City is 1st in State to Adopt Mail-in Voting Format

    Apr 11, 2018 8:34 AM2018-04-11 12:34:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-04-11 12:34:20 GMT
    An official says a Maryland city is the first in the state to conduct its city elections through the Postal Service.More
    An official says a Maryland city is the first in the state to conduct its city elections through the Postal Service.More

  • Lawmakers Struggle Over Power for Maryland School Construction Projects

    Lawmakers Struggle Over Power for Maryland School Construction Projects

    Apr 10, 2018 5:38 PM2018-04-10 21:38:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:55:36 GMT
    New leadership is now on the way for future school construction projects in Maryland.More
    New leadership is now on the way for future school construction projects in Maryland.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices