House Speaker Ryan Won't Run for Re-election, Sources Say - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

House Speaker Ryan Won't Run for Re-election, Sources Say

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 9:18 AM Updated:
House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP) House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON (AP)- Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, people close to the Wisconsin lawmaker said Wednesday.

Ryan's plans have been the source of much speculation amid Republican concerns over keeping their majority in the House of Representatives. Ryan had made tax cuts a centerpiece of his legislative agenda, and Congress delivered on that late last year.

Ryan, 48, planned to face reporters later Wednesday morning.

Two people with knowledge of Ryan's thinking said he has decided against seeking another term, but they did not say why. Both sought anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Ryan, a Republican from Janesville, Wisconsin, was first elected to Congress in 1998 after former House Speaker John Boehner retired. He was former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney's running mate in 2012.

Ryan and his wife have three children.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • House Speaker Ryan Won't Run for Re-election, Sources Say

    House Speaker Ryan Won't Run for Re-election, Sources Say

    Apr 11, 2018 9:18 AM2018-04-11 13:18:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:18:53 GMT
    House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)
    House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)
    Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, people close to the Wisconsin lawmaker said Wednesday.More
    Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, people close to the Wisconsin lawmaker said Wednesday.More

  • Maryland Legislative Session Ends on Bipartisan Note

    Maryland Legislative Session Ends on Bipartisan Note

    Apr 10, 2018 7:52 AM2018-04-10 11:52:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-04-10 11:52:25 GMT
    State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
    State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
    A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More
    A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More

  • Former Chief Prosecutor Files to Run for Delaware AG

    Former Chief Prosecutor Files to Run for Delaware AG

    Apr 09, 2018 3:32 PM2018-04-09 19:32:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-04-09 19:34:24 GMT
    Kathy Jennings (Photo: Delaware State News)Kathy Jennings (Photo: Delaware State News)
    Kathy Jennings (Photo: Delaware State News)Kathy Jennings (Photo: Delaware State News)
    Former state prosecutor Kathy Jennings has officially entered the race for Delaware attorney general, setting up a Democratic primary contest in September.More
    Former state prosecutor Kathy Jennings has officially entered the race for Delaware attorney general, setting up a Democratic primary contest in September.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More

  • Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

  • Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices