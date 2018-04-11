Hogan Fills Talbot County District Court Vacancy - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hogan Fills Talbot County District Court Vacancy

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 9:48 AM Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md.– Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the appointment of Magistrate Karen R. Ketterman to the District Court for Talbot County. The governor made the appointment after interviewing nominees from the judicial nominating commission.

“After a careful and thorough vetting process, I am confident that Karen Ketterman is the most qualified candidate to fill this vacancy,” said Hogan. “Her dedication to the practice of law and her advocacy on behalf of the children and families of the Mid-Shore show that she will serve the people of her community well in this new role.”

Ketterman has served as magistrate for the Circuit Court for Dorchester County since 2008. Prior to her appointment to the Circuit Court, Ketterman was a solo practitioner of law, where she dealt with cases involving domestic, juvenile and child welfare matters.

Ketterman received her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law and her B.S. from Washington College.

