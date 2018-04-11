Hogan Fills Talbot County District Court Vacancy

ANNAPOLIS, Md.– Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the appointment of Magistrate Karen R. Ketterman to the District Court for Talbot County. The governor made the appointment after interviewing nominees from the judicial nominating commission.
“After a careful and thorough vetting process, I am confident that Karen Ketterman is the most qualified candidate to fill this vacancy,” said Hogan. “Her dedication to the practice of law and her advocacy on behalf of the children and families of the Mid-Shore show that she will serve the people of her community well in this new role.”
Ketterman has served as magistrate for the Circuit Court for Dorchester County since 2008. Prior to her appointment to the Circuit Court, Ketterman was a solo practitioner of law, where she dealt with cases involving domestic, juvenile and child welfare matters.
Ketterman received her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law and her B.S. from Washington College.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, his office announced Wednesday, injecting another layer of uncertainty as Republicans face worries over losing their majority in the fall.
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.
WESTOVER, Md.- The Somerset County Sheriff's Office has moved out of their building and into trailers lining the parking lot. The change of office space comes after recent mold and flooding issues at their headquarters. The county has now provided new wor
Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday signed legislation to stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's troubled individual market. He also signed a bill to create statewide standards for school safety. (Photo: AP)
Gov. Larry Hogan has signed legislation to stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's troubled individual market.
A man has been sentenced to 364 days in prison for stealing hundreds of World War II war relics, including the dog tags of fallen servicemen, from the National Archives in Maryland and peddling them to unwitting buyers.
