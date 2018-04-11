Man Gets Life in Prison for 2015 Delaware Home Invasion Killing
DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of a father of eight during a 2015 home invasion in Delaware.
Abdul T. White was sentenced Tuesday in 40-year-old John Harmon's death. That came after White was convicted of first-degree murder along with 68 other crimes by a jury in November.
Harmon, who was paralyzed and used a wheelchair as the result of being shot two years earlier, was shot Aug. 8, 2015 after White and two other men broke into his Milford home and held several people hostage.
After the shooting, Harmon was transported to Milford Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
John Harmon is shown in this photo provided to WBOC by his family members.
