Firefly Announces Daily Lineups for 2018 Music Festival

DOVER, Del.- Firefly Music Festival on Wednesday announced its daily lineup of performers for the four-day event at The Woodlands at Dover International Speedway in June.

The seventh annual event festival kicks off Thursday, June 14, with performances by Chromeo, Blackbear, Chicano Batman and Everything Everything, among others.

On Friday, June 14, Arctic Monkeys, Logic, Foster The People and Big Gigantic will headline the stage.

Headline acts for Saturday, June 16 include Eminem, The Killers, Lil Wayne and Martin Garrix, with other groups like Portugal, The Man performing.

Headlining the final day of the festival, Sunday, June 17 will be Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, SZA, Alt-J and MGMT.

Find a full breakdown of Firefly's 2018 daily lineups below and on the festival's website.