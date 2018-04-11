Firefly Announces Daily Lineups for 2018 Music Festival - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Firefly Announces Daily Lineups for 2018 Music Festival

Posted: Jan 11, 2018 8:07 AM Updated:
(Photo credit: Firefly Music Festival) (Photo credit: Firefly Music Festival)

DOVER, Del.- Firefly Music Festival on Wednesday announced its daily lineup of performers for the four-day event at The Woodlands at Dover International Speedway in June.

The seventh annual event festival kicks off Thursday, June 14, with performances by Chromeo, Blackbear, Chicano Batman and Everything Everything, among others. 

On Friday, June 14, Arctic Monkeys, Logic, Foster The People and Big Gigantic will headline the stage. 

Headline acts for Saturday, June 16 include Eminem, The Killers, Lil Wayne and Martin Garrix, with other groups like Portugal, The Man performing. 

Headlining the final day of the festival, Sunday, June 17 will be Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, SZA, Alt-J and MGMT. 

Find a full breakdown of Firefly's 2018 daily lineups below and on the festival's website

 

   

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Firefly Announces Daily Lineups for 2018 Music Festival

    Firefly Announces Daily Lineups for 2018 Music Festival

    Jan 11, 2018 8:07 AM2018-01-11 13:07:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:30:23 GMT
    (Photo credit: Firefly Music Festival)(Photo credit: Firefly Music Festival)
    (Photo credit: Firefly Music Festival)(Photo credit: Firefly Music Festival)
    Firefly Music Festival on Wednesday announced its daily lineup of performers for the four-day festival at The Woodlands at Dover International Speedway in June.More
    Firefly Music Festival on Wednesday announced its daily lineup of performers for the four-day festival at The Woodlands at Dover International Speedway in June.More

  • Man Gets Life in Prison for 2015 Delaware Home Invasion Killing

    Man Gets Life in Prison for 2015 Delaware Home Invasion Killing

    Apr 11, 2018 10:15 AM2018-04-11 14:15:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:15:28 GMT
    A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of a father of eight during a 2015 home invasion in Delaware.More
    A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of a father of eight during a 2015 home invasion in Delaware.More

  • Ryan Won't Run for Re-election as GOP Worries About Midterms

    House Speaker Ryan Won't Run for Re-election, Sources Say

    Apr 11, 2018 9:18 AM2018-04-11 13:18:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:02:11 GMT
    House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)
    House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)
    Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, his office announced Wednesday, injecting another layer of uncertainty as Republicans face worries over losing their majority in the fall.More
    Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, his office announced Wednesday, injecting another layer of uncertainty as Republicans face worries over losing their majority in the fall.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More

  • Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

  • Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices