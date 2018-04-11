Female Treasurer Requests 19 Percent Raise, Cites Fair Pay

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A city treasurer in Delaware says she's studied the numbers, and it's not fair that 94 percent of the city workers getting double-digit raises are men.
Women deserve pay equity, Wilmington Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter said in requesting a 19 percent raise for herself, to more than $135,000.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports that such a raise would make Jones-Potter the city's second-highest-paid employee after Robert Tracy, whose police chief salary was raised by nearly $50,000 last year, to $160,000.
Mayor Mike Purzycki's deputy chief of staff for policy and communications, John Rago, challenged the treasurer's presentation at Monday's budget hearing and said it excludes several women who earn six-figure salaries. He says any changes will come after the city concludes a comprehensive study on whether salaries match responsibilities.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)
Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from Congress.More
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.
This sign was put up by Kenny Hopkins, who owns a farm adjacent to the proposed site (Source: WBOC)
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- After nearly eight hours of testimony, the Sussex County Council deferred a vote on the Overbrook Town Center. The re-zoning application was once again in front of the council after a court ruled that some of the past votes were questMore
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Center for the Inland Bays says Mountaire Farms' wastewater violations have impacted nearby Swan Creek and the Indian River. The environmental group used public documents--some obtained from Freedom of Infomration Act requests--toMore
The Ocean City Fishing Pier is seen Sunday morning, Jan. 24, 2016. (Photo: WBOC Ocean City Cam)
CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. -- DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation says a portion of the Cape Henlopen fishing pier is closed indefinitely as the Divisions looks to repair damage done from ice this past winter.More
