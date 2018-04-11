Female Treasurer Requests 19 Percent Raise, Cites Fair Pay - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Female Treasurer Requests 19 Percent Raise, Cites Fair Pay

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A city treasurer in Delaware says she's studied the numbers, and it's not fair that 94 percent of the city workers getting double-digit raises are men.

Women deserve pay equity, Wilmington Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter said in requesting a 19 percent raise for herself, to more than $135,000.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that such a raise would make Jones-Potter the city's second-highest-paid employee after Robert Tracy, whose police chief salary was raised by nearly $50,000 last year, to $160,000.

Mayor Mike Purzycki's deputy chief of staff for policy and communications, John Rago, challenged the treasurer's presentation at Monday's budget hearing and said it excludes several women who earn six-figure salaries. He says any changes will come after the city concludes a comprehensive study on whether salaries match responsibilities.

