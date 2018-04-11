Maryland Congressman Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan's R - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Congressman Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan's Retirement

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 1:41 PM Updated:
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP) Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON- Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from Congress.

Ryan, 48, announced his plans at a closed-door meeting of House Republicans Wednesday morning. He will serve out his term and retire in January.

Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, R-District 1, released the following statement after Ryan’s announcement:

“Under Speaker Ryan’s leadership, the House passed our nation’s largest tax reform plan since 1986 and reignited the American economy. Paul Ryan has honorably served the people of Wisconsin and the United States as a whole, and I am thankful for his nearly 20 years of service in Congress. I have full confidence that our next Speaker will share Paul’s commitment to the American people.”

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Maryland Congressman Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan's Retirement

    Maryland Congressman Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan's Retirement

    Apr 11, 2018 1:41 PM2018-04-11 17:41:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:48:39 GMT
    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)
    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)
    Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from Congress.More
    Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from Congress.More

  • Ryan Won't Run for Re-election as GOP Worries About Midterms

    House Speaker Ryan Won't Run for Re-election, Sources Say

    Apr 11, 2018 9:18 AM2018-04-11 13:18:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:02:11 GMT
    House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)
    House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: AP)
    Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, his office announced Wednesday, injecting another layer of uncertainty as Republicans face worries over losing their majority in the fall.More
    Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, his office announced Wednesday, injecting another layer of uncertainty as Republicans face worries over losing their majority in the fall.More

  • Maryland Legislative Session Ends on Bipartisan Note

    Maryland Legislative Session Ends on Bipartisan Note

    Apr 10, 2018 7:52 AM2018-04-10 11:52:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-04-10 11:52:25 GMT
    State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
    State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
    A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More
    A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Maryland Congressman Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan's Retirement

    Maryland Congressman Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan's Retirement

    Apr 11, 2018 1:41 PM2018-04-11 17:41:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:48:39 GMT
    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)
    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)
    Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from Congress.More
    Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from Congress.More

  • Firefly Announces Daily Lineups for 2018 Music Festival

    Firefly Announces Daily Lineups for 2018 Music Festival

    Jan 11, 2018 8:07 AM2018-01-11 13:07:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:30:23 GMT
    (Photo credit: Firefly Music Festival)(Photo credit: Firefly Music Festival)
    (Photo credit: Firefly Music Festival)(Photo credit: Firefly Music Festival)
    Firefly Music Festival on Wednesday announced its daily lineup of performers for the four-day festival at The Woodlands at Dover International Speedway in June.More
    Firefly Music Festival on Wednesday announced its daily lineup of performers for the four-day festival at The Woodlands at Dover International Speedway in June.More

  • Man Gets Life in Prison for 2015 Delaware Home Invasion Killing

    Man Gets Life in Prison for 2015 Delaware Home Invasion Killing

    Apr 11, 2018 10:15 AM2018-04-11 14:15:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:15:28 GMT
    A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of a father of eight during a 2015 home invasion in Delaware.More
    A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of a father of eight during a 2015 home invasion in Delaware.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More

  • Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

  • Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    Parkside High School Teacher Back Behind Bars

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.

    More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Maryland Congressman Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan's Retirement

    Maryland Congressman Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan's Retirement

    Apr 11, 2018 1:41 PM2018-04-11 17:41:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:48:39 GMT
    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)
    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)
    Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from Congress.More
    Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from Congress.More

  • Hogan Fills Talbot County District Court Vacancy

    Hogan Fills Talbot County District Court Vacancy

    Apr 11, 2018 9:48 AM2018-04-11 13:48:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:48:46 GMT
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the appointment of Magistrate Karen R. Ketterman to the District Court for Talbot County. The governor made the appointment after interviewing nominees from the judicial nominating commission.More
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the appointment of Magistrate Karen R. Ketterman to the District Court for Talbot County. The governor made the appointment after interviewing nominees from the judicial nominating commission.More

  • Salisbury Martial Arts Instructor Sentenced for Sex Offenses

    Salisbury Martial Arts Instructor Sentenced for Sex Offenses

    Apr 11, 2018 9:07 AM2018-04-11 13:07:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:09:15 GMT
    Leah Wright Leah Wright
    Leah WrightLeah Wright
    A Salisbury, Maryland martial arts instructor will spend 18 months in jail after being found guilty on child sex abuse and related charges.More
    A Salisbury, Maryland martial arts instructor will spend 18 months in jail after being found guilty on child sex abuse and related charges.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices