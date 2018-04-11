Maryland Congressman Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan's Retirement

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON- Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from Congress.

Ryan, 48, announced his plans at a closed-door meeting of House Republicans Wednesday morning. He will serve out his term and retire in January.

Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, R-District 1, released the following statement after Ryan’s announcement:

“Under Speaker Ryan’s leadership, the House passed our nation’s largest tax reform plan since 1986 and reignited the American economy. Paul Ryan has honorably served the people of Wisconsin and the United States as a whole, and I am thankful for his nearly 20 years of service in Congress. I have full confidence that our next Speaker will share Paul’s commitment to the American people.”