Maryland Congressman Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan's Retirement

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)
Ryan, 48, announced his plans at a closed-door meeting of House Republicans Wednesday morning. He will serve out his term and retire in January.
Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, R-District 1, released the following statement after Ryan’s announcement:
“Under Speaker Ryan’s leadership, the House passed our nation’s largest tax reform plan since 1986 and reignited the American economy. Paul Ryan has honorably served the people of Wisconsin and the United States as a whole, and I am thankful for his nearly 20 years of service in Congress. I have full confidence that our next Speaker will share Paul’s commitment to the American people.”
Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:48:39 GMT
Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:02:11 GMT
Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-04-10 11:52:25 GMT
State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
State Re. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, applauds inside the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Monday, April 9, 2018, the final day of the state's 2018 legislative session. (Photo: AP)
A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More
A measure to improve school safety and a package of legislation to reduce crime passed on the last day of Maryland's legislative session late Monday, as Democrats and Republicans highlighted bipartisan work.More
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.
Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:48:39 GMT
Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:48:46 GMT
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the appointment of Magistrate Karen R. Ketterman to the District Court for Talbot County. The governor made the appointment after interviewing nominees from the judicial nominating commission.More
Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:25:45 GMT
WESTOVER, Md.- The Somerset County Sheriff's Office has moved out of their building and into trailers lining the parking lot. The change of office space comes after recent mold and flooding issues at their headquarters. The county has now provided new worMore
Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:02:13 GMT
Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday signed legislation to stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's troubled individual market. He also signed a bill to create statewide standards for school safety. (Photo: AP)
Gov. Larry Hogan has signed legislation to stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's troubled individual market.More
