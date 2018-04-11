Virginia Man Gets 8 Years in Case of 21 Dead Dogs

Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:48:39 GMT
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, left, and Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, right, visited the Eastern Shore of Maryland last October to push President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which ultimately was passed. (Photo: AP)
Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced his plans to retire from Congress.More
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the Parkside High School teacher arrested earlier this week in connection to a drug investigation is back behind bars. Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was released from prison after posting $50,000 bond. A district court judge revoked the bond and issued a bench warrant today. As a result, deputies located and arrested Snee in the area of Westbrook Drive in Salisbury.
