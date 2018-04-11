Berlin's Farmers Market Closes - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Berlin's Farmers Market Closes

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 5:03 PM Updated:

BERLIN, M.D--After 30 years of business, Berlin's Farmers Market has shutdown for good.

Susan Wood, is the Market Manager, and says with the competition of other big box shops and competing farmers Markets, the business had no choice but to make its final sales. 

"What hurt us more, I think is over the last 5 years, there has been a flurry of other people, opening markets here and calling them farmers markets," says Wood. 

Wood also says the market lost many of their vendors to other farmers markets. 

Wood's husband, Paul, grows herbs and flowers at a local greenhouse.

With the closing of Berlin's Farmers Market, Paul will sell his products elsewhere. 

"It [Berlin] just seems to be that market, people seem to like herbs," says Wood. 

Some heavy hitting competition, putting an end to a 30-year-old local business. 

The town of Berlin says they hope to bring in another Farmers Market by the summer. 

