Iconic Salisbury Restaurant Set to Close

SALISBURY, Md.- The iconic DeVage's Subs and Donuts in Salisbury is closing its doors Wednesday.

Its owners, Craig and Dee DeVage, announced their retirement in a post on Facebook.

"We appreciate all the love and support you have given us over the last 20 years," the post said. "We have been blessed to have made so many wonderful friends. We have prayed together, cried together and laughed together! We will never forget your kindnesses!"

According to the post, the restaurant will open under new ownership. There's no word on when the owner's opening will take place. 

 

